Wigan man admits to being armed with a knife at McDonald's

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
A 38-year-old Wigan man is awaiting sentence after admitting he was armed with a Stanley knife in a local fast food restaurant.

Christopher Morris, of Farr Close, Poolstock, appeared at the town's magistrates' court to plead guilty to unlawfully having the offensive weapon in the McDonald's outlet on Gower Street on September 26.

He was granted conditional bail until he returns to for sentencing on January 28, before which reports will be drawn up.

