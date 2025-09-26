Wigan man admits to having banned 'laughing gas'
A Wigan man has admitted to having nitrous oxide with the intention of inhaling it.
Liam Rigby, 33, of Morton Avenue in Worsley Mesnes appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of possessing the class C substance for "wrongful inhalation" in Bolton on July 27 last year.
Possession of nitrous oxide, otherwise known as "laughing gas," for such a purpose was outlawed in 2023, although Rigby was prosecuted under the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act.
He was given a 12-month, conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 in court costs and the gas was forfeited for destruction.