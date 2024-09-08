A Wigan man who performed a sex act in a public place will be sentenced later this month.

Andrew Littler, 51, of Laithwaite Road, earlier pleaded guilty to outraging public decency in Wigan on September 12, 2023.

He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Caffe Nero in Wigan town centre between March 1 and May 23 this year.

Wigan justices will hand down his punishment on September 16.

Littler was remanded on bail until then, with conditions which include not entering Wigan town centre.