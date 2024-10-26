Wigan man admits to twice trashing an attack victim's home
Ryan Bascombe, 32, of Bolton House Road, Bickershaw, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to two counts of criminal damage at another home on the same street on both October 13 and 16 during which "multiple items" were broken including a television and mobile phone.
He also confessed to assaulting the female occupant by beating on the first occasion and breaking into the address on the second.
Bascombe also pleaded guilty to stealing a craft knife and a bank card from a car in Wigan on September 1 and then fraudulently using the latter to buy £38 worth of goods.
He was remanded into custody until sentencing by a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 15.