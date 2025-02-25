The former partner of an “evil” Wigan man has urged other women to stay away from him after he left her a “different” person.

James Jools, 56, is said to have inflicted mental, physical and sexual abuse on his girlfriend during their eight-month relationship.

He stopped her seeing her friends and family and even accused her of having an affair with her adult son, she said.

Earlier this month Jools was found guilty of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between September 1 and December 10, 2023.

But the trial had to go ahead in his absence when he failed to turn up and he is currently the subject of an arrest warrant issued by magistrates, who want to find him so he can be taken back to court and sentenced.

His former partner has now bravely spoken out about what happened during their relationship and hopes it will help to stop other women facing the same abuse.

She wants to remain anonymous, so we will call her Cathy.

She said: “I’m hoping and praying he gets a custodial sentence. He has destroyed my life and he will destroy other people’s lives.”

Cathy was introduced to Jools, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, by a friend in 2018.

They became friends and went on a date that same year, but Cathy says she “wasn’t very sure” so did not pursue anything further.

The pair went on another date in 2019, but it was only when Jools got back in touch with Cathy in 2023 that they started a relationship.

He went to stay with her in Dorset, but 40-year-old Cathy says he "took over” her house and treated her “like a doormat”.

He took her money, made her wear clothes which hid her body, lied to her, sent her threatening messages and sexually abused her, she said.

She describes him as wearing a “mask”, when he was friendly to a support worker who visited her and changed as soon as she left.

Cathy said: “He accused me of having an affair with my son. I wasn’t allowed to talk to my family, I wasn’t allowed to talk to my friends. He took over my whole life and destroyed it.”

Cathy would cry herself to sleep at night and at one point she told her mother that if anything happened to her, she should immediately suspect Jools was responsible.

She says she made an application for information under Clare’s Law – a disclosure scheme which gives people the right to know if their current or ex-partner has any previous history of violence or abuse – but did not receive a response.

The final straw came in December 2023, when Jools returned to Cathy’s home and became upset when she did not want to eat something he had bought for her.

She says he started calling her names, “screaming” in her face, and when she tried to get away from him, he started punching her left leg, which is weak following three strokes.

Cathy said: “He punched me in the leg repeatedly until I fell over.

"I got myself up and remember what someone told me about pressing fives on my mobile phone for the police and leaving it open.

"I did that and he locked me out of the house. It’s my house, my name is on the tenancy.

"It was pouring with rain and the garden was like a quagmire and I kept falling over.

"I was covered in mud by the time my friend came round. She heard him screaming at me. The police did as well.”

She said it felt “like a lifetime” until the police arrived, but they came in response to her phone call and Jools was arrested.

He was charged with engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and has now been found guilty in his absence.

But more than a year after Jools was arrested and their relationship came to an end, Cathy is still trying to rebuild her life.

"It’s been hell, it’s been 15, 16 months of hell,” she said. “I’m not the same person I was.

"I have changed a lot. I have been left with complex PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] because of him. I am having to have counselling because of the trauma he put me through.”

She says she is now a “shadow” of who she used to be and only leaves the house twice a week with a friend.

She said: “I was a bubbly, outgoing girl before he got in my head.

"I still cry to this day about what he has done. How can someone do that? He is dangerous. He is evil.”

Cathy fears other women could suffer at the hands of Jools, particularly those who are vulnerable, and is concerned that it could even lead to someone losing their life. She has spoken out in a bid to prevent that happening.

She says that while he lives in Hindley, he also has links to Leigh and Bolton, and has previously moved around the country.

Her message to others is: “Stay away. He is evil. He is dangerous and a user. He will break you down.

"He picks up women, has a relationship for a few months and treats them badly. Run, is all I can say.”

If you need to speak to someone, call Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse Service (DIAS) between 8am and 6pm on weekdays on 01942 311365 or the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.