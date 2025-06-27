Wigan man charged after passenger dies in car crash

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST
A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

A white Ford Kuga left the road and hit a tree on Southworth Road, Newton, at around 10.30pm on June 10 last year.

Jonathan Mennell, 35, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Green, 36, of Beech Avenue, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, drink-driving and failing to co-operate with preliminary tests.

He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday and the case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court for a hearing on Friday, July 25.

