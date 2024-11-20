Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 29-year-old has denied threatening arson and possessing a taser.

Robert Taylor, of Adamson Street, Ashton, stood before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to issuing a threat to Colin Davies on March 5 that he would burn his house down and on March 20 to being armed with an electrical incapacitation device.

He did, however, admit to having cannabis on that second occasion.

Taylor was sent for trial at Manchester and Salford City Magistrates' Court on July 22 next year and before then he is on unconditional bail.