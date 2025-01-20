Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 28-year-old has been accused of dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and drug dealing.

Ismael Lombe, of Springfield Road, Springfield, appeared at the borough's law courts to face charges of dangerously driving a BMW dangerously along roads in Southport, having £17,960 in cash believed to be criminal property and possessing cannabis with intent to supply it.

All the offences are alleged to have been committed on April 22 2023.

Lombe was granted conditional bail until he makes a first appearance at Preston Crown Court on February 17. No pleas have yet been entered.