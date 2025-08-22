Wigan man escapes immediate prison sentence for cannabis charge
A Wigan man has been given a suspended prison sentence after being found with class B drug cannabis.
Aaron Tagger, 29, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply on May 7, 2023.
Wigan justices imposed a six-month prison term, suspended for two years, as well as six months of drug rehabilitation treatment and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.