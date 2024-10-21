Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan borough 55-year-old is facing a series of child sex offence accusations.

Lee Ellison, of Glebe Street in Leigh, appeared before local magistrates charged with sexuail communications with a boy aged under 16, inciting a boy of 14 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity and causing a child of 14 to watch sexual activity.

These offences are alleged to have taken place between October 11 and 15 2022.

Ellison is further charged with making indecent images of children, 56 of which fall into the least serious of the three categories - C - and one category A image between May 2020 and March 2023; while distributing one category C image on November 3 2022.

No pleas have yet been entered and the defendant will now appeal at Bolton Crown Court on November 13.

He is on unconditional bail until then.