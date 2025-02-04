Wigan man finds out his punishment for stalking woman
A Wigan stalker has been hit with a fine, restraining order and community punishment.
Christopher Birchall, 32, of Crossdale Road, Hindley Green, appeared before magistrates to admit harassing a woman between June 25 and July 3,in that he made unwanted phone calls, sent unwanted messages and attended her home and place of work.
The bench ordered that he complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities, be the subject of a restraining order preventing contact with his victim for six months and pay a penalty, costs and surcharge totalling £349.