A Wigan borough man has been jailed for twice flouting a restraining order by turning up at his mum's house on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Daniel Pemberton-Ward, 26, of Westbourne Avenue, Leigh, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to the double breach of an order imposed by Manchester justices only days earlier on December 18.

He was sent to prison for 28 days, the bench telling him that he had a "flagrant disregard for court orders."