Wigan man must wait until March 2026 to stand trial for interfering with a car

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A young man has pleaded not guilty to interfering with a car.

Jordan Rogers, 20, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, is charged with interfering with a white Jeep on January 24, 2024, with the intention of theft.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 17, 2026.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.

