Wigan man must wait until March 2026 to stand trial for interfering with a car
A young man has pleaded not guilty to interfering with a car.
Jordan Rogers, 20, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, is charged with interfering with a white Jeep on January 24, 2024, with the intention of theft.
A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 17, 2026.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.