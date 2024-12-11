Wigan man released on bail as probe into Merseyside violent disorder continues

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Dec 2024

A Wigan man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in Southport has been released on conditional bail.

The 20-year-old was allegedly caught on camera throwing a missile at police officers during the large-scale public disorder which followed the killing of three young girls.

He was among the latest people arrested as police continue to investigate incidents in Merseyside in July.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested yesterday of suspicion of violent disorder in Liverpool, after reportedly throwing missiles at officers, while a 16-year-old boy was charged with violent disorder and is due in court next month.

Police are continuing to investigate the violent disorder
A 16-year-old boy, who appeared at Liverpool Youth Court yesterday, received a 12-month intensive referral order and was told to pay £300 in compensation.

Det Ch Insp Tony Roberts said: “These latest outcomes demonstrate our determination to put before the courts all of those who brought shame to the region over the summer, many of whom travelled to Merseyside from other areas.

“We continue to review footage and information as it comes in and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

The total number of people arrested by Merseyside Police has now reached 159, with 112 charged and 86 jailed for 178 years and 10 months.

Images and footage are still being worked through and any information can be passed to police online or by calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Current galleries of people who police would like to speak to can be found on Merseyside Police’s X and Facebook pages.

