Wigan man to be punished for contacting woman despite restraining order
Kyle Hitchen, 20, of Atherton Road, Hindley, admitted five charges of harassment – breach of a restraining order on conviction after contacting a woman or going to her home on August 5, 11, 16, 17 and 18, despite being banned by the order.
He also pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, after phoning the woman numerous times and going to her address between August 14 and 19, and criminal damage to a blanket and book belonging to Greater Manchester Police on August 19.
Wigan justices committed the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Hitchen will be sentenced on September 17.
He was remanded in custody until then.