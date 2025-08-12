Wigan man to be sentenced for ABH as two further charges dismissed

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan borough man accused of assaulting three people has seen two of the charges dropped.

Jamie Bond, 21, of Maple Crescent, Leigh, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, causing actual bodily harm, on November 27, 2023.

But he had denied assaulting a second man and a woman by beating them on the same day.

Those two charges have now been dismissed after no evidence was offered.

Bond will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 24 and was remanded on conditional bail until then.

