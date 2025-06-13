Wigan man to stand trial charged with stalking, harassment and assault
A trial date has been set for a Wigan man accused of assaulting a woman and stalking and harassing her for months.
Anthony Prior, 40, of Sefton Road, Ashton, is alleged to have harassed the woman with numerous unwanted phone calls, text messages and social media posts between November 1, 2023 and March 1, 2024.
He is also charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress between August 1, 2023 and January 22, 2024 and assaulting her by beating on January 21, 2024.
Prior has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial has now been listed for September 2 at Manchester City Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded on conditional bail.