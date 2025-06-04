Wigan man who abused partner will now be punished after failing to attend trial

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 16:20 BST

A Wigan man branded “evil” by his ex-partner will finally be sentenced for the abuse he inflicted upon her during their relationship.

James Jools, 57, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, was due to stand trial in February after he denied engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between September 1 and December 10, 2023.

But when he failed to attend court, the trial went ahead in his absence and he was found guilty.

Magistrates issued an arrest warrant so he could be taken back to court and sentenced, but Jools remained outstanding for nearly four months.

James Jools was found guilty of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationshipJames Jools was found guilty of engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship
He has now been found and appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

The case was adjourned so a pre-sentence report could be prepared and Jools was remanded into custody until a hearing on June 18 at Weymouth Magistrates’ Court.

Jools’ former partner bravely spoke to the Wigan Observer after his conviction about the mental, physical and sexual abuse he inflicted on her.

He stopped her seeing her friends and family and even accused her of having an affair with her adult son, she said.

He went to stay with her in Dorset, but he took her money, made her wear clothes which hid her body, lied to her, sent her threatening messages and sexually abused her, she said.

The woman said the final straw came in December 2023 when he verbally abused her, punched her and locked her out of the house in the pouring rain, leading to her calling police.

She told the Observer she is still trying to rebuild her life after what happened.

"It’s been hell, it’s been 15, 16 months of hell,” she said. “I’m not the same person I was.

"I have changed a lot. I have been left with complex PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] because of him. I am having to have counselling because of the trauma he put me through.”

She says she is now a “shadow” of who she used to be and only leaves the house twice a week with a friend.

She said: “I was a bubbly, outgoing girl before he got in my head.

"I still cry to this day about what he has done. How can someone do that? He is dangerous. He is evil.”

