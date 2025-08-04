Wigan man with child abuse film library spared jail

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
A 58-year-old Wigan man caught with a library of vile child abuse films has been given a community punishment.

Simon Bailey, of Kilburn Drive in Shevington, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to making 47 images that fall into the most severe category of abuse - A - along with 75 category B pictures and 484 category C images.

He also admitted to possessing seven banned images of child abuse and one of extreme porn involving human intercourse with a dog.

The offences were all committed between April 2021 and September 2023.

Simon Bailey was found to have hundreds of films of children being sexually abused on his computer

Bailey was given a two-year community order which includes the complettion of 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, is the subject of a five-year sexual harm protection order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time.

