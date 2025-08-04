Wigan man with child abuse film library spared jail
Simon Bailey, of Kilburn Drive in Shevington, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to making 47 images that fall into the most severe category of abuse - A - along with 75 category B pictures and 484 category C images.
He also admitted to possessing seven banned images of child abuse and one of extreme porn involving human intercourse with a dog.
The offences were all committed between April 2021 and September 2023.
Bailey was given a two-year community order which includes the complettion of 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, is the subject of a five-year sexual harm protection order and must sign on the sex offenders' register for the same amount of time.