A Wigan man who admitted to having two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster as well as being involved in a disturbance and perverting the course of justice, has been given a community punishment.

Jamie Stephens, 35, of Withington Lane, Aspull, had appeared in court to plead guilty to possessing the weapons at his home last December 7 and to affray and trying to thwart a police investigation exactly two months earlier.

His community order, handed down by a Bolton Crown Court judge, involves completing 200 hours of unpaid work.

A co-accused, 38-year-old Ian Carrington, of Kingsdown Road, Abram, faced all the same charges but has entered not guilty pleas.

He will stand trial at Bolton on February 6 next year.

A case management hearing will first take place on January 10.