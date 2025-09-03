A Wigan man who pleasured himself in front of horrified Londoners has been sent to prison.

Local justices told 61-year-old Gary Yates that they were giving him a six-month jail sentence for outraging public decency, because his lewd act in Greenwich on July 24 was not the first time he had behaved in such a way.

He admitted to possessing cannabis on the same occasion as well as causing £500 damage to the glass front door of Wigan's Tui travel agency on April 15, being drunk and disorderly in Manchester on May 14 and breaching bail on July 11.

On top of the custodial term, Yates must also pay Tui £500 compensation and forfeit the illegal drugs for destruction.