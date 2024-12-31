Wigan motorist caught flouting a road ban in Bolton

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
A Wigan 35-year-old has admitted flouting a driving ban.

Daniel Taberner, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Skoda on Beaumont Road, Bolton, on November 6 while disqualified from the road, and in doing so he was also driving while uninsured.

He was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place by Manchester magistrates on March 19.

