Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A Wigan 35-year-old has admitted flouting a driving ban.

Daniel Taberner, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Skoda on Beaumont Road, Bolton, on November 6 while disqualified from the road, and in doing so he was also driving while uninsured.