Wigan motorist got behind wheel while four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan motorist has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the roads after being caught at four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

Paul Atherton, 49, of Whitley Crescent, Abram, had 160mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he was driving a Volkswagen Polo on December 21.

The legal limit for driving is 35mcg per 100ml of breath.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Police doing road side breathalyser test

He must undergo alcohol treatment for six months and do 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Atherton was banned from driving for three years and told to pay £85 towards prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.

