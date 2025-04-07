Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan motorist has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from the roads after being caught at four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Atherton, 49, of Whitley Crescent, Abram, had 160mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he was driving a Volkswagen Polo on December 21.

The legal limit for driving is 35mcg per 100ml of breath.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police doing road side breathalyser test

He must undergo alcohol treatment for six months and do 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

Atherton was banned from driving for three years and told to pay £85 towards prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.