A Wigan motorist has been barred from the road after a police breath test showed him to be more than three times the drink-drive limit.

Anthony Winstanley, 42, of Brookfield Road, Standish, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to driving under the influence.

The hearing was told he was stopped by police when at the wheel of a Kia Ceed on Preston Road in Standish last December 12.

He gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath: the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was given a 36-month disqualification but that can be reduced to 36 weeks if he completes a government-sanctioned course for drink-drivers.

Winstanley must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £399.