A Wigan 45-year-old has admitted causing a man's serious injuries by his bad driving in Cumbria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Gotheridge, of Pinewood Close, Abram, appeared before Carlisle magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of causing Gilbert Allison serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The defendant was in a Vauxhall Vivaro which was involved in a collision in the village of Kirkby Stephen on June 27 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told that Mr Allison was driving along the main road in a blue Ford Fiesta when Gotheridge's car turned across his path.

So serious were the casualty’s injuries that the air ambulance was scrambled.

Sentencing will take at Wigan Magistrates' Court on April 7.