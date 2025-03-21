Wigan motorist's bad driving led to serious injury crash

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

A Wigan 45-year-old has admitted causing a man's serious injuries by his bad driving in Cumbria.

Marc Gotheridge, of Pinewood Close, Abram, appeared before Carlisle magistrates to plead guilty to the single charge of causing Gilbert Allison serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The defendant was in a Vauxhall Vivaro which was involved in a collision in the village of Kirkby Stephen on June 27 2023.

The hearing was told that Mr Allison was driving along the main road in a blue Ford Fiesta when Gotheridge's car turned across his path.

So serious were the casualty’s injuries that the air ambulance was scrambled.

Sentencing will take at Wigan Magistrates' Court on April 7.

