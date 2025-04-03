Wigan offender amits sex register breach
A convicted Wigan sex offender is awaiting sentence after admitting he flouted a court order.
Darren Lomas, 47, of Saddleback Road, Norley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to failing to obey the terms of the Sex Offenders' Register by not signing on for his annual notification before or by December 13 last year.
Unconditional bail was granted until he learns his fate on June 10.