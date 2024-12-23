Wigan pair deny anti-Semitic terror plot

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 07:34 GMT
Two Wigan men have denied plotting an Islamic State-inspired gun attack on a UK Jewish community.

Walid Saadaoui, 37, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and Amar Hussein, 51, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to preparing acts of terrorism between December 13 2023 and May 9 2024.

The charge alleges that they "arranged for the purchase and delivery of firearms, conducted reconnaissance and made plans of attack".

It is alleged that the main targets of the proposed attack were members of the Jewish community in the North West, members of law enforcement and military.

Police outside a home on Crankwood Road, Abram, after two houses in Wigan were raided in a counter-terrorism investigation in May
Police outside a home on Crankwood Road, Abram, after two houses in Wigan were raided in a counter-terrorism investigation in May

Saadaoui's brother Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, pleaded not guilty to failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism during the hearing at the Old Bailey.

A trial has been scheduled to begin at Preston Crown Court on October 7 next year.

Th Saadaouis and Hussein spoke to confirm their identities during the hearing.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb set a further preparatory hearing at the same court on 14 March 14.


