Two Wigan men have pleaded not guilty two burglaries and a car theft.

Callum Hugill, 26, of St Mary's Road, Aspull, and Kieron Barrington, 25, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with breaking into a home on Brookside Road, Standish, to steal a wallet, silver watch and gold ring, and raided another address on Lockgate Place, Worsley Mesnes to snatch a handbag, purse and medication.

They were further accused of stealing a Ford Focus which they also deny. All the offences are alleged to have taken place on June 13.

A trial date of December 15 this year has been scheduled.