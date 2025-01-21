Wigan pair find out their punishment after being convicted for sending messages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man convicted of sending an offensive message was given a suspended prison sentence.

Jamie Ellison, 34, of Wilson Avenue, Swinley, denied sending a message that was "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" on May 2, 2023, but was found guilty by Wigan magistrates.

Amy Roper, 29, of the same address, was convicted of two counts of sending threatening messages on the same day.

They both pleaded guilty to failing to attend court on November 5 while on bail.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Ellison was jailed for nine weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 10 days of rehabilitation activities, 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £250 prosecution costs.

Roper was handed a 12-month community order, which includes attending the Building Better Choices programme for 26 days and five days of rehabilitation activities. She must pay £250 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

Restraining orders ban the pair from contacting the two people who received the messages for 12 months.