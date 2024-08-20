Wigan pair who stole moped learn their fates
Two Wigan men have been sentenced after admitting they stole a moped.
Connor Wooton, 21, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, and Leon Slater, 27, of Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, both pleaded guilty to the theft of the vehicle on February 16, 2023 at an earlier hearing.
Wigan justices have now handed down 12-month community orders to each man, with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and £150 compensation to pay.
Wooton must also pay a £120 fine while Slater was fined £180.
They were both ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114 too.