Wigan pensioner cleared of breaking bail condition while awaiting sentencing

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
A Wigan pensioner arrested for breaching bail conditions was found not guilty.

Julia Critchley, 72, of Scafell Grove, Platt Bridge, denied breaking a condition which forbade her to contact two women.

The charge was dismissed when she was found not guilty by magistrates.

Critchley was on bail after being convicted in October of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, with intent to cause distress, towards two women on June 1.

She was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 10.

