Wigan pensioner cleared of breaking bail condition while awaiting sentencing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan pensioner arrested for breaching bail conditions was found not guilty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Critchley, 72, of Scafell Grove, Platt Bridge, denied breaking a condition which forbade her to contact two women.

The charge was dismissed when she was found not guilty by magistrates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley was on bail after being convicted in October of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, with intent to cause distress, towards two women on June 1.

She was remanded on conditional bail until sentencing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 10.