Wigan pensioner denies assault and dangerous driving
A Wigan pensioner has denied dangerous driving and attacking a man.
John Curless, 68, of Redwood Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before borough justices charged with dangerously driving a Peugeot on Standishgate and to causing a named male actual bodily harm.
Both offences are alleged to have been committed on November 13 2021.
On his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court he entered not guilty pleas to both charges and a trial date of July 2 next year was set.
A pre-trial review will take place on October 2 before which Curless is on bail.