A Wigan man who was caught with more than 10,000 vile films of child sexual abuse has been jailed.

Jason Poole, 48, of Beech Hill, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge earlier this year to plead guilty to creating indecent images of children in colossal quantities.

The court heard that he had on devices 3,545 which fell into the most serious category of abuse: A, along with 3,576 category B images and 3,244 category C, the total being 10,365.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images and one count of possessiing extreme pornographic images.

Returning to court for sentencing this month, Poole was jailed for three years, given indefinite notification requirements and made the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.