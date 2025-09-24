Wigan pervert had more than 10,000 child sex abuse films

By Charles Graham
Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
A Wigan man who was caught with more than 10,000 vile films of child sexual abuse has been jailed.

Jason Poole, 48, of Laburnum Grove in Beech Hill, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge earlier this year to plead guilty to creating indecent images of children in colossal quantities.

Most Popular

The court heard that he had on devices 3,545 which fell into the most serious category of abuse: A, along with 3,576 category B images and 3,244 category C, the total being 10,365.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of distributing indecent images and one count of possessiing extreme pornographic images.

Returning to court for sentencing this month, Poole was jailed for three years, given indefinite notification requirements and made the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice