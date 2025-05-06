Wigan pervert with massive library of child abuse films spared jail
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Malcolm Thomas, of Bradshaw Street in Whelley, had previously stood before borough justices to admit to making 13 moving and still images of child abuse between January 2019 and October 2023 which fall into the most serious category of pictures: A; to making seven category B images; but a massive 13,406 category C images.
Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 16-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.
Thomas must also complete a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders, 40 days of rehabilitation activities and also undergo alcohol treatment for 12 months.
The judge ordered that he be made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and that he sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for the same period of time.