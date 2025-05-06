Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 58-year-old who was caught with thousands of indecent images of children has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.

Malcolm Thomas, of Bradshaw Street in Whelley, had previously stood before borough justices to admit to making 13 moving and still images of child abuse between January 2019 and October 2023 which fall into the most serious category of pictures: A; to making seven category B images; but a massive 13,406 category C images.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given a 16-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

Thomas must also complete a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders, 40 days of rehabilitation activities and also undergo alcohol treatment for 12 months.

The judge ordered that he be made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and that he sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for the same period of time.