Wigan police find man with five different illegal drugs

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan 35-year-old found with five different illegal drugs has been fined.

Ben Farnworth, of Delegarte Street, Ince, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to possessing ketamine, cannabis, temazepam, diazepam and bromazolam on September 22 2022.

The bench ordered the forfeiture for destruction of all the seized substances and fined Farnworth £500.

