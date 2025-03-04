Two Wigan residents are separately accused of environmental offences involving improperly disposed-of rubbish.

Victoria Booth, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, is charged with failing to comply with a community protection notice by not clearing up refuse on her land and not ensuring that more of it didn't build up.

In a different case, 31-year-old Lawrence Doran is accused of flytipping controlled waste, namely used nappies, bin bags, children's toys and other household waste, on land at the rear of his home in Wild Cherry Close, Whelley.

Neither defendant has yet pleaded and, due to insufficient court time, Wigan magistrates adjourned both cases until March 20.