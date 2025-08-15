A Wigan youngster has admitted raping a primary school-aged boy.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester justices to plead guilty to attacking a child under the age of 13 between April 1 and May 1 this year.

He also admitted to non-penetrative sexual activity with a boy of eight in May last year when he himself was aged 13.

He was granted bail, conditional that he does not contact his victim, until sentencing takes place at the same court on September 19.