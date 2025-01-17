Wigan schoolboy admits to vicious attack

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
A Wigan 16-year-old has admitted to launching a savage attack.

The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to plead guilty to causing a named male actual bodily harm on June 4 last year.

He was given conditional bail, which prevents him having any contact with his victim nor going to Lowton High School, until his sentencing on February 6 at the same court.

