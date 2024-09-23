Wigan serious assault suspect locked up before next court appearance

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Sep 2024
A charge of wounding with intent has been brought against a Wigan 28-year-old.

Shirzad Ashraf, of Throstlenest Avenue, Beech Hill, appeared before Wigan justices charged with the section 18 serious assault of Suan Khaligh on September 15 and possession of the class C drug tramadol on the same date.

He was remanded into custody until he makes his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on October 21.