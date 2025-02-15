Wigan shop raider needs alcoholism treatment, court rules

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan man who admitted to burglary, theft and assault charges has received a community punishment.

David Hurrell, 43, of May Street in Golborne, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to breaking into the Lidl store on York Road, Ashton, on September 22 in order to steal £180 worth of vodka.

He also confessed to stealing £26 worth of wine from Tesco the following day and the failed theft of alcohol from Lowton Co-op on September 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Hurrell further admitted to the common assault of Christopher Ryan on September 23 and two bail breaches on October 30 and November 11.

Lowton Co-op was one of the shops targeted by David HurrellLowton Co-op was one of the shops targeted by David Hurrell
Lowton Co-op was one of the shops targeted by David Hurrell

Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment course and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay compensation, a fine and court costs amounting to more than £375.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice