Wigan shop raider needs alcoholism treatment, court rules
David Hurrell, 43, of May Street in Golborne, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to breaking into the Lidl store on York Road, Ashton, on September 22 in order to steal £180 worth of vodka.
He also confessed to stealing £26 worth of wine from Tesco the following day and the failed theft of alcohol from Lowton Co-op on September 17.
And Hurrell further admitted to the common assault of Christopher Ryan on September 23 and two bail breaches on October 30 and November 11.
Returning to court for sentencing, he was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment course and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay compensation, a fine and court costs amounting to more than £375.