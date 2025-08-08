Wigan shoplifter behind bars after stealing from stores 10 times

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 8th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
A homeless man has been jailed for 10 months after stealing from several Wigan shops in just a few weeks.

Kevin Bamber, 51, was sentenced by Wigan justices after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft.

From Boots at Robin Retail Park, he took razors and cosmetics worth £180 on May 1, No 7 products worth £120 on May 4, and candles worth £70 on May 7.

He stole cheese and meat worth £40 and laundry products worth £60 from The One Stop in Platt Bridge on May 5, before going back to take various items from the same shop the following day.

Boots at Robin Retail Park

Bamber also took laundry products worth £50.50 from the Co-op in Platt Bridge on May 5 and coffee worth £52.50 on May 7; plus various items worth £154.63 from Home Bargains in Platt Bridge on June 14, and items worth £117.54 from Home Bargains in Ashton on June 16.

