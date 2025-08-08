A homeless man has been jailed for 10 months after stealing from several Wigan shops in just a few weeks.

Kevin Bamber, 51, was sentenced by Wigan justices after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft.

From Boots at Robin Retail Park, he took razors and cosmetics worth £180 on May 1, No 7 products worth £120 on May 4, and candles worth £70 on May 7.

He stole cheese and meat worth £40 and laundry products worth £60 from The One Stop in Platt Bridge on May 5, before going back to take various items from the same shop the following day.

Bamber also took laundry products worth £50.50 from the Co-op in Platt Bridge on May 5 and coffee worth £52.50 on May 7; plus various items worth £154.63 from Home Bargains in Platt Bridge on June 14, and items worth £117.54 from Home Bargains in Ashton on June 16.