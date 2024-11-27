Wigan shoplifter repeatedly targeted stores for food
John Moody, of Bolton Road, Atherton, stood before local justices to admit to five counts of theft from shops over several months during which foodstuffs were exclusively targeted.
He snatched £30 worth of chocolate bars from the Whelley Shell garage on March 29, protein bars of unknown value from Hindley Tesco on both March 26 and April 1, three joints of lamb worth £36 from Aldi in Leigh on June 13 and five steaks plus blocks of cheese worth £48 from the same store on July 31.
He will be sentenced at the same court on February 21 before which he is on bail, conditional that he does not enter any of the shops from which he stole.