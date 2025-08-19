Wigan shoplifting menace locked up for latest thieving spree

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
A serial Wigan shoplifter who plundered hundreds of pounds worth of goods from various local stores has been sent to prison.

Dionne Baker, 39, of Withington Lane, Aspull, had appeared before borough justices to admit targeting TKMaxx at Robin Park three times in February to steal coats, handbags and gift sets totalling £800.

She also admitted to snatching a £179 television from Asda, £140 of meat joints from M&S, razors and cosmetics totalling £350 from Boots and various foodstuffs from Morrisons.

Baker also took clothing from Wyndsors and laundry products from Asda during her thieving sprees between February 7 and April 5.

She has since stood before Manchester justices who told her she had a "flagrant disregard" for other people and their property and handed down a 36-week custodial sentence.

