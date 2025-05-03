Wigan skip trucker admits careless driving
Carl Rogers, of Red Rock Lane, Haigh, appeared before borough justices to admit driving the DAF truck without due care and attention on Argosy Drive, Eccles, on November 19 2022.
He had initially pleaded guilty to being in charge of the lorry when its rear securing hooks were in a lowered position while carrying skip laden with bricks and rubble, and its net covering was significantly ripped over the load area and not properly roped to body of the wagon, and thus posed a danger of injury to people.
But he later withdrew the plea and denied it at which point the new charge to which he admitted was put to him.
Rogers must pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £443.