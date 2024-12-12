Wigan stalker: 12-year restraining order and suspended sentence for menace

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Wigan man who stalked a woman for almost four months has narrowly avoided an immediate jail spell.

Dean Brook, 38, of Birkside Close, Hawkley Hall, had admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 21 and September 10 when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

The hearing was told he contacted the woman on numerous occasions, in a threatening manner; attended her home refusing to leave and damaging her property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brook had initially denied the charges against him, so prolonging the case and this was taken into account during sentencing.

A 12-year restraining order was imposed on Dean Brook who stalked a woman for monthsA 12-year restraining order was imposed on Dean Brook who stalked a woman for months
A 12-year restraining order was imposed on Dean Brook who stalked a woman for months

He was given a two-year custodial term which was suspended for the same period.

He was ordered to undergo mental health treatment during a 12-month supervision period while carrying out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The judge also imposed a 12-year restraining order on Brook meaning he can have no contact with his victim until at least December 2036.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice