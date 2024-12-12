A Wigan man who stalked a woman for almost four months has narrowly avoided an immediate jail spell.

Dean Brook, 38, of Birkside Close, Hawkley Hall, had admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress between May 21 and September 10 when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

The hearing was told he contacted the woman on numerous occasions, in a threatening manner; attended her home refusing to leave and damaging her property.

Brook had initially denied the charges against him, so prolonging the case and this was taken into account during sentencing.

He was given a two-year custodial term which was suspended for the same period.

He was ordered to undergo mental health treatment during a 12-month supervision period while carrying out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The judge also imposed a 12-year restraining order on Brook meaning he can have no contact with his victim until at least December 2036.