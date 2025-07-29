A Wigan 39-year-old has been spared an immediate spell in jail for trying to throttle a woman.

Scott King, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to admit to one count of intentional strangulation and one of causing his victim actual bodily harm.

He had pleaded not guilty to two further counts of strangulation and a trial was to be held this month, but the judge allowed those allegations to lie on file and King was only sentenced for the two offences to which he had pleaded guilty.

He was given a 15-month custodial sentence which was suspended for 20 months plus 12 months' supervision.

King had also spent several weeks remanded in custody before the decision was taken not to proceed with the allegations to which he had pleaded not guilty pleas.