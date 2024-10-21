Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan schoolboy has admitted to a stabbing.

The teen, who was aged just 14 when the attack took place in Leigh on August 14, appeared before Tameside justices to plead guilty to knife possession and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a named male by slashing him across the forearm with the blade.

He further pleaded guilty to cannabis possession on that same day and, two days earlier, to assaulting a police officer by beating and causing £1,500 damages by breaking a police laptop.

He was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision and surveillance.

This includes having to stay indoors at his home in Bickershaw between 7pm and 7am until January 7 next year and being electronically tagged.