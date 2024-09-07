Wigan teen finally confesses to stealing van
Robbie Fairclough, 19, of Windsor Road, Golborne, had initially denied his part in snatching the Peugeot Expert belonging to Lucy Williams on March 7 2022 and a trial date in May 2025 had been fixed.
But at his latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court he changed his plea to guilty and was given a 12-month community sentence, involving the completion of 150 hours' unpaid work.
In July a co-accused, William Ealey, of School Street, Golborne, pleaded guilty to the same theft and received a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
He was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 prosecution costs.