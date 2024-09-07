A Wigan teenager who finally admitted to stealing a £19,000 van has received a community punishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Fairclough, 19, of Windsor Road, Golborne, had initially denied his part in snatching the Peugeot Expert belonging to Lucy Williams on March 7 2022 and a trial date in May 2025 had been fixed.

But at his latest hearing at Bolton Crown Court he changed his plea to guilty and was given a 12-month community sentence, involving the completion of 150 hours' unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July a co-accused, William Ealey, of School Street, Golborne, pleaded guilty to the same theft and received a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, during a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

He was ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 120 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 prosecution costs.