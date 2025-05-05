Wigan thief awaits his punishment for stealing £18k from his employer

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th May 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man stole £18,000 from the builders' merchants where he worked.

Kieran Calland, 35, of Hardy Street, pleaded guilty to theft by an employee after taking the cash from M Markovitz Ltd Civils, Builders and Plumbers Merchant in Pemberton on February 27, 2024.

He will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 11 and was remanded on unconditional bail.

